BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

BYSI stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of $413.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.54. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $17.81.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BeyondSpring (BYSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.