Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,990.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 840.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $137.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $98.47 and a 12 month high of $139.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

