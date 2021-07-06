Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $841,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,858,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 454.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $135,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,235 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,092,329 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,194,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,285 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.26.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

