Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock opened at $152.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $181.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.24. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

