Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 183,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,097,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.33.

GWW opened at $446.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.84 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

