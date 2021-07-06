Beer Money Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25,031.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $347,443.42 and $25,031.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Beer Money has traded up 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00057398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.69 or 0.01001007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.26 or 0.08956808 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,650,000 coins. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

