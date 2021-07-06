Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 466,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.4 days.

BCCLF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Becle has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53.

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and ready to drink cocktails in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Azul Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

