Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,100 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 466,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.4 days.
BCCLF opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Becle has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.53.
Becle Company Profile
See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Becle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.