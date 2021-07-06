Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.80.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BEAM traded down $17.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.97. 1,459,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.40. Beam Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $3,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,625 shares of company stock worth $19,984,728 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after purchasing an additional 931,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $851,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

