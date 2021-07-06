BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Down 15.4% in June

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the May 31st total of 34,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BBQ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get BBQ alerts:

NASDAQ BBQ opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $169.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. BBQ has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.99.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. BBQ had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $37.32 million for the quarter.

In other BBQ news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 7,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $105,049.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,317 shares of company stock valued at $921,109. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.93% of BBQ worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.