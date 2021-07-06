Baupost Group LLC MA Has $382.01 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 41.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,297,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 377,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 3.0% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Baupost Group LLC MA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $382,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

FB traded down $2.75 on Tuesday, hitting $351.95. 569,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,207,589. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.14. The company has a market cap of $997.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $328.12.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,318,020 shares of company stock worth $745,401,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

