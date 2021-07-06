Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BASFY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, April 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

BASFY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -664.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Basf has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $23.39 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Basf will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.9124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

