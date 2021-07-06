Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NHYDY stock opened at $6.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.2878 dividend. This is a positive change from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.62%.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

