Barclays PLC Purchases 199,961 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 306.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.48% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPMT opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $816.15 million, a PE ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 91.74%.

Several brokerages have commented on GPMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

