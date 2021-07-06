Barclays PLC Increases Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 386.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 101,362 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 97,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

In related news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $147,070.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $134,170.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,170.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,389 shares of company stock worth $4,511,650. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.08. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.64.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

