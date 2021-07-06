Barclays PLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 298.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,351 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in First Merchants by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Merchants during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRME opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.30. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other First Merchants news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $366,962.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

