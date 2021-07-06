Barclays PLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,704 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,784 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Great Western Bancorp worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 42,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

