Barclays PLC Acquires 2,237 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Forward Air worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Forward Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

FWRD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

FWRD opened at $90.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.43. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $46.23 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $477,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.