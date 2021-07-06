Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of TFS Financial worth $28,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TFS Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TFS Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TFS Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in TFS Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $20.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.42. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 373.33%.

In other news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $42,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

