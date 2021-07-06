Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,303,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $31,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,898,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,168 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,463,000 after acquiring an additional 311,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ovintiv by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,023,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OVV opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 3.91. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

