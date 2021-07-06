Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $31.40 Million Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,480 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of Under Armour worth $31,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair cut Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. OTR Global upgraded Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

