Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $28.69 Million Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,115,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,571 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $28,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 15,333 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in SITE Centers by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 482,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after buying an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in SITE Centers by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 599,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SITC opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -746.00 and a beta of 1.74. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SITC. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

