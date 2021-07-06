Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $29,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $358.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.42. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $358.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

