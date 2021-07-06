Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 419,016 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 133.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 419,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.33% of US Ecology worth $30,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in US Ecology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.19.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

