Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 704,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $29,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.38. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 6.14%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

In other news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $99,163.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,248,742.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

