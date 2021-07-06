Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,747 Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.28% of Powell Industries worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,946,000 after acquiring an additional 57,577 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Powell Industries by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 33,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.10 million, a PE ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 1.84%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

Powell Industries Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

