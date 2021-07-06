Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,341 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth $103,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter worth $205,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $202,994.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,786.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $35.65 on Tuesday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $41.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $689.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

