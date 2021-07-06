Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,781 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.31% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the first quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 31.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after purchasing an additional 187,951 shares during the period. 34.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.80 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.24.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

