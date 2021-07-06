Bank of Montreal Can Invests $1.25 Million in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 124,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMMC. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,033,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $1,808,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 4th quarter worth about $775,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMMC stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. North Mountain Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

