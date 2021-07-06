Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Cree by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cree by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,116 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Cree by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,065 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.65.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Cree’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.46.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

