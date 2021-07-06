Bank of Montreal Can Buys New Shares in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 127,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 90.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 153.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 220,430 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oncternal Therapeutics stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.43. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 520.20% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. Research analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ONCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

