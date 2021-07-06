Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €81.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €81.00 ($95.29) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €77.93 ($91.69).

ETR:BAS traded up €0.32 ($0.38) on Tuesday, hitting €67.50 ($79.41). The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion and a PE ratio of -273.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €67.70. Basf has a 1-year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

