B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells C$146,533.83 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer William Lytle sold 48,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total transaction of C$146,533.83.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.26. 3,800,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.07 and a 1-year high of C$9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.92. The company has a market cap of C$5.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$458.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$449.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTO. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.60.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.