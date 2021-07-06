Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Avient by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 795,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after acquiring an additional 51,170 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Avient by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Avient by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,977,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,164,000 after purchasing an additional 663,120 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Avient by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 28,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

AVNT stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. Avient Co. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Avient had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Avient’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 49.13%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

