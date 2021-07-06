Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

AVDL stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $424.04 million, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

