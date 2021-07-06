Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVDL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.
AVDL stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $424.04 million, a PE ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.
About Avadel Pharmaceuticals
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
