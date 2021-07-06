Auxilium Market Cap Hits $1.32 Million (AUX)

Auxilium (CURRENCY:AUX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Auxilium has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Auxilium has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $50,469.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000084 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Auxilium Profile

AUX is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,900,578 coins. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global . Auxilium’s official message board is forum.auxilium.global

