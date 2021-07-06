AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,549.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,452.11. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,551.49.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.