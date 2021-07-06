Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) & EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Financial Contrast

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

79.0% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and EVmo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 16.88% 44.23% 5.52% EVmo -75.41% -388.33% -78.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and EVmo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $14.59 billion 5.88 $2.47 billion $5.92 34.03 EVmo $7.62 million 9.86 -$3.50 million N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Risk and Volatility

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVmo has a beta of 4.35, meaning that its stock price is 335% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Automatic Data Processing and EVmo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 3 7 6 0 2.19 EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus target price of $179.93, indicating a potential downside of 10.69%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than EVmo.

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats EVmo on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

EVmo Company Profile

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in March 2021. EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.