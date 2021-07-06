Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has $104.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Autoliv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Autoliv from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autoliv from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.50.

Autoliv stock opened at $98.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.15.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Autoliv by 661.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 20.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 10.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

