Aureus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,727,000 after purchasing an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.81. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.