Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 410 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,373,000 after buying an additional 36,219 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in ANSYS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,979,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

Shares of ANSS opened at $353.41 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.08 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

