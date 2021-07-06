Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 3,232 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $177.11 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of -70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.49.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

