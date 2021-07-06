Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,403,262,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after buying an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $86,382,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 575.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $91,307,000 after buying an additional 373,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.42.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $224.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $164.66 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

