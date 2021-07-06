Audius (AUDIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.08 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00002381 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Audius has a total market capitalization of $97.08 million and approximately $15.36 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00056654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.42 or 0.00995912 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.35 or 0.08817628 BTC.

Audius Profile

AUDIO is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

