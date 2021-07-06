aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the May 31st total of 702,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,374.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 983,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,377,000 after buying an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,552,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 528.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

LIFE stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 155.18%. Research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

