Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,160,082,000 after purchasing an additional 397,769 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,986,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,361,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,170,000 after acquiring an additional 240,585 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,423,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,565,000 after acquiring an additional 133,573 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,441,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock opened at $262.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.56. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85, a P/E/G ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $272.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.94.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.