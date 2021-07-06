Assetmark Inc. Trims Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $60.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68. The company has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

