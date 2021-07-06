Assetmark Inc. Sells 193 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $170.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.47 and a fifty-two week high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

