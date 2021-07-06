Assetmark Inc. Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 64.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,834 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 80.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

