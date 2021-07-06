Assetmark Inc. Invests $55,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLY stock opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

