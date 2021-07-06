Assetmark Inc. Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383,242 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,011,000 after purchasing an additional 95,880 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,998,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 964.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,116,000 after purchasing an additional 181,888 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 41,675.8% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,308,000 after purchasing an additional 192,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after purchasing an additional 163,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $450.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.21. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $270.85 and a 1 year high of $455.09.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.